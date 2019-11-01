Conditions improving in Lake County, though firefight not over yet in Kincade Fire

LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — KRON4’S Michelle Kingston spent some time in Lake County Thursday with firefighters who have a good handle on this now, but say the fight is not over just yet.

Firefighters are now focusing their efforts on the eastern side in Lake County now.

They say that is their first priority.

Signs are all along main roads in Sonoma and Lake County, thanking first responders for their hard work this past week fighting the kincade fire.

“We want to get it contained and we want to make sure Lake County is defended,” Brian Vitorelo with CAL FIRE.

On Thursday, dozers worked to clear brush and prevent the fire from spreading

and helicopters, filling up 300 to 500 gallon buckets of water to put out hot spots.

The fire is now less active and firefighters are feeling optimistic.

“Over the last couple of days I’ve had the opportunity to observe the different fire behavior and what I’ve observed from the first night, and the second and now and what I’ve observed is that there’s been a lot less fire activity,” Vitorelo said.

While many people are able to return home — mandatory evacuation orders are still in effect for a lot of people living near the fire.

Firefighters appreciate those who are abiding by the order and leaving home so they can do their job.

“Just be patient. I know it’s frustrating being evacuated,” he said. “But we are working as hard as we can to get this incident contained and make it safe for the communities.”

Conditions are certainly improving.

It’s easier to breathe up here now. Winds are calm and there’s less smoke.

Latest Headlines: