Conferences can soon resume in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — COVID-19 put the break on 70 major conferences and hundreds of small ones in San Francisco. But if the city adopts the new state guidelines or their version of them, conferences and meetings can resume.

“This is a huge step forward to allow an industry to start again.”

San Francisco Travel President and CEO Joe D’Alessandro says its weekday meeting that are needed to recharge San Francisco’s small business sector — and these guidelines are a good start.

“We would like to see the numbers increase a bit, such as 150 or 200 are small especially if you are talking about a ballroom that can accommodate 5,000 people,” Joe D’Alessandro said. “But it’s a positive step forward and one we hope San Francisco will adopt very soon.”

The new guidelines, if adopted could also mean the reopening of big and small events spaces like 111 Minna Gallery, which due to COVID has mostly been doing online art shows and artist interviews.

“We need to open up and I miss our customers and I want our place to get up and going,” Michelle Delaney said. “I am not in a rush in the sense that I think we are ready and comfortable to do that, i think we will have to take baby steps.”

Delaney said she hopes to begin to open up in the alley outdoors, and then as more people are vaccinated move inside. It’s that type of caution that medical professionals say is a good idea for everyone.

“For somebody who is 40 with no underlying conditions and fully vaccinated these are low risk situations but as you get older and accumulate risk factors I think you need to exercise caution,” UCSF’s Dr. George Rutherford said.

Again, medical professionals say there are a lot of good safety precautions in these guidelines but just because something is open, doesn’t make it right for everyone. each individual must assess it for themselves.