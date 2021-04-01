Confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants increasing in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Public health officials in Santa Clara County are warning that while there is progress in curbing the pandemic, they are continuing to see increases in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in the county.

Officials are urging people to avoid travel, quarantine if traveling, and continue to use face masks.

“Genomic sequencing is allowing us to confirm what we already presumed based on national trends, which is the presence and unfortunate increase of variants in our community,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer and Director of Public Health for the County of Santa Clara. “We’re already seeing surges in other parts of the country, likely driven by variants. Combined with the data we are seeing locally, these are important warning signs that we must continue to minimize the spread. We can still stop a surge from happening here if we hold onto our tried and true prevention measures for a little longer while we increase our vaccination rates.”

According to officials, every variant of concern has been detected in the county as of last week, and all are presumed to be circulating in the community.

As of March 27, there are 92 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), three confirmed cases of B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), one case of P.1 (first detected in Japan/Brazil) and over 1,000 confirmed cases of B.1.427 and B.1.429 (first detected in California).

Officials said the county continues to face inadequate vaccine supply.