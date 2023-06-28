(KRON) — A person died after a “confrontation” with police at a Richmond residence on Wednesday morning, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The incident started at 9 a.m. when police were executing a search warrant on Sanderling Island in Point Richmond. The search warrant was in relation to an incident where a gun was brandished and potentially fired on Sunday night.

Police say the detectives on scene encountered someone inside of the residence when they entered. A “confrontation” occurred between the person and police, and the person died, police said.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office will be investigating this incident along with Richmond Homicide Detectives, per department protocol.

