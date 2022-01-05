Construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge 89 years ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On January 5, 1933, construction officially began of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The world-famous Golden Gate Bridge sits at the entrance to California’s San Francisco Bay, serving as a symbol of American ingenuity and resolve, having been constructed during the Great Depression era.

Although the official ground breaking ceremony was not held until February 26, 1933 at nearby Crissy Field, the start of construction was “met with great delight,” according to local historians.

It was reported that a celebration at Crissy Field went on for hours with at least 100,000 people in attendance.

The next day, the San Francisco newspaper wrote: “Two hundred and fifty carrier pigeons, provided by the San Francisco Racing Pigeon Club to carry the message of groundbreaking to every corner of California, were so frightened by the surging human mass that small boys had to crawl into their compartments in the bridge replica to shoo them out with sticks.”

Early photo of the Golden Gate Bridge in construction. Courtesy: Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District.

Contracts and Costs

The authorized bond issue was for $35 million and the total construction cost came in at $35 million which included $27,125,000 for the construction of the structure, $2,050,000 for Engineering and Inspection, $423,000 for Administrative and Preliminary Expenses, $4,068,000 for Financing, and $1,334,000 in surplus.