Construction of San Francisco’s homeless navigation center will continue, judge rules

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Construction of a homeless navigation center along San Francisco’s waterfront may be complete by the end of this year.

The Embarcadero site has been a center of controversy and legal battles, but a California superior judge ruled Monday the work can continue.

“Well we’re disappointed in the ruling. the judge ruled against us and the state’s land commission and against his prior ruling,” said Attorney Peter Prows, who represents the Safe Embarcadero For All group in opposition of the center.

The group is made up of neighboring businesses and residents he’s representing.

They’re trying to stop the 200 bed shelter from being built.

The group says the navigation center is bad for the community, bad for taxpayers and ultimately bad for San Francisco.

Prows argues city government is being allowed to proceed with the shelter without getting approval from the state’s land commission — something he says is required by law.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera says the group’s claims are quote “without merit” and said the project has undergone all of the required review and all appropriate laws.

Mayor London Breed, who plans to open 1,000 shelter beds by the end of next year, celebrated the judge’s ruling.

“With these legal challenges put to rest, we can focus on what really matters — helping people get off the streets and into shelter and care,” the mayor said.

Prows says the fight is not over.

“We will be evaluating all of our options going forward and so will the state’s land commission frankly, they’ve got a bone to pick in this ruling as well,” he said.

