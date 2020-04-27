Construction on 101 bridge deck near Alemany Circle continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Right now the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp is closed due to construction as crews work to replace the 101 bridge deck at Alemany Circle.

It’s causing a big back-up, but could be a lot worse if this was a normal Monday morning commute.

This is a priority project for Caltrans to maintain one of the Bay Area’s most heavily-traveled corridors, connecting the peninsula to downtown San Francisco.

More than 240,000 cars drive through it daily.

Caltrans has determined this critical project can be fast-tracked beginning now during the stay-at-home order instead of when it was originally scheduled for this July.

Construction will completely remove and rebuild 800 feet of bridge deck.

This work is causing a temporary detour of northbound 101 traffic onto Highway 280 – the 101 deck at Alemany Circle will be demolished and rebuilt.

After the deck is complete, southbound 101 traffic will be switched to the new northbound deck.

Then, the southbound deck will be rebuilt.

If you can avoid this stretch of Highway 101 in the coming weeks, you’re advised to do so as most people should be heeding stay-at-home orders. However, for essential workers that must report work, leave a little extra time for traffic in the area.

Latet Stories: