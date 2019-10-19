Construction project to take away 600 parking spots at Millbrae BART

MILLBRAE (KRON) –A big construction project in Millbrae could soon take away your parking spot at the BART station.

A hotel, apartments and restaurants are all part of the plan, but it’s going to cost BART riders 600 parking spots.

“Many people are unsure if the area needs more hotels and restaurants and are pretty upset that it’s going to take up parking spots here at BART,” said one Millbrae BART rider.

People who use the millbrae bart station will soon lose a big chunk of the parking lot.

Construction is set to begin within the next few months on “The Gateway,” a hotel, apartments, restaurants and retail space that will take up 600 of the BART station’s parking spots.

“I just feel like we can use all the parking spaces that we need here,” said another rider. “I don’t know if we need more hotels restaurants. There’s already good stuff around here. [The] last thing we need is going to work and not being able to find a parking space for your car.”

The BART station and the garage will remain open during construction, but if you typically park here, you might need to start taking the bus, riding a bike or carpooling.

BART officials say construction will take place in phases and at the height of the work, 900 parking spaces will be unavailable — but 300 will be recovered by the time the project is complete in 2022.

