(KRON) — Construction crews broke a PG&E gas line in the middle of a road in Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Police Department. People are being advised to avoid the area of 3675 Mt. Diablo Boulevard.

Traffic is detoured at the following locations:

Mt. Diablo at Risa Road traffic turned back westbound

Mt. Diablo at Dolores/Mt. View traffic turned back to eastbound

Police say it is not known how long it will take to repair the roadway and safely route traffic back through the area.