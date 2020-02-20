McClymonds HS in Oakland shuts down after chemical found in groundwater on campus

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – McClymonds High School is closed to all students and staff until further notice as authorities investigate a hazardous substance found in groundwater under the campus.

Officials said trace amounts of the chemical tricloroethylene (TCE) came from an off-site location, per Alameda County and the State of California, and the concern is that the substance may be evaporating into the air.

This substance is not in the drinking water.

Testing will be conducted to determine if there is a risk to students and staff.

No word on when the school will reopen, but officials say classes have been canceled for the rest of this week (Thursday and Friday).

School officials say they will keep parents updated with more details, including when test results will be made available and if there will be any short-term relocation plans.

TCE is a is a colorless, volatile liquid that is produced in large volumes for commercial use, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

It is primarily used to make hydrofluorocarbon chemicals, especially refrigerants, and as a solvent to remove grease from metal parts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

