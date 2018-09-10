Contra Costa Animal Services offering free pet adoptions this week

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WMBD Photo

MARTINEZ (KRON) - Looking to adopt a pet?

We've got great news for you!

Contra Costa Animal Services is offering free adoptions of all available animals starting Tuesday, Sept. 11 through Friday, Sept. 15.

It's all being done to help alleviate shelter space, which officials say is at capacity.

Those interested can visit the following CCAS adoption centers to meet the animals:

Martinez Adoption Center located at 4800 Imhoff Pl, Martinez, CA 94553

Pinole Adoption Center located at 910 San Pablo Ave, Pinole, CA 9464

>> Click here to see animals available for adoption.

The free adoption promotion does not include the cost of licensing and any refundable deposits for surgery.

