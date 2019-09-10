Contra Costa Animal Services offers discounted adoptions through Sept. 30

MARTINEZ (KRON) – Contra Costa Animal Services announced on Tuesday it will be offering discounted adoptions for dogs and cats now through Sept. 30.

It’s part of a back-to-school special to help find forever homes for the hundreds of animals at the County’s shelters.

During this period, the adoption fee for dogs over 25 pounds and black cats/kittens or partially black cats/kittens will be reduced to $20.

The reduced cost adoption fee includes the cost of adoption, spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccinations.

It does not include licensing or any refundable deposits that may be required for spay/neuter surgery.

Anyone who’s interested can visit CCAS’ Martinez and Pinole adoption centers to meet the pets:

Martinez Adoption Center – 4800 Imhoff Pl., Martinez, CA 94553

Pinole Adoption Center – 910 San Pablo Ave., Pinole, CA 94564

You can check out pets available for adoption by clicking here.

Latest News Headlines: