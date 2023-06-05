(KRON) — All animals at Contra Costa Animal Services shelters will be free to adopt during the month of June as the county shelters near full capacity, according to CCAS. In an effort to clear shelter space, CCAS is seeking adopters and qualified foster homes to help alleviate the crowded shelters.

In particular, the shelter is looking for adopters or foster homes for large breed dogs, CCAS said.

“Like most shelters, we’re experiencing a noticeable increase of animals coming into our facility and we’re close to reaching our capacity,” says Dr. Katherine Mills, DVM, CCAS Chief of Shelter Medicine. “With an already crowded shelter and an average daily intake of nearly 20 animals each day, we’re asking for the community’s help in getting as many pets out of the shelter as we possibly can through adoption and foster.”

Contra Costa Animal Services currently has over 100 pets seeking permanent or temporary homes. If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can see CCAS’s available pets for adoption here or visit them in-person at the CCAS adoption center in Martinez.