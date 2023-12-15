(BCN) — Contra Costa County fire crews are containing a two-alarm vegetation fire in Pittsburg, fire officials said early Friday morning.

The fire occurred at 901 Bailey Road near the border of Bay Point, just south of a landfill in the area, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said on social media shortly before 2:15 a.m. Friday.

Crews have contained the blaze at 50 acres so far, with no structures affected, according to fire officials, who added that the fire is dwindling-driven.

The portion of Bailey Rd between Bay Point and Concord is shut down in both directions. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.