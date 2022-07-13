WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – Today the state board of education will review an appeal of a petition to create a new school district in Contra Costa County called the Northgate Unified School District.

The petition submitted by community members in 2017 was denied by the Contra Costa County superintendent of schools.

Those in favor of the break-out school district are hoping the state will side with them.

The petition includes taking a few schools from the Mount Diablo School District to create the Northgate School District.

The Contra Costa County committee is against this saying the plan would displace hundreds of students.

The petition would have taken five schools away from MDUSD, including Bancroft elementary, Valle Verde elementary, Walnut Acres elementary, Foothill middle and Northgate high.

But the plan excludes three other schools in Northgate’s attendance area: Highlands elementary, Oak Grove middle and Ygnacio Valley high.

The superintenent says five years later this petition still doesn’t meet the requirements to get approved. He hopes the state board of education agrees with the counties 2017 decision to deny it.

He, along with other district board members, have written to the state with strong opposition to this plan.



The state board of education will have a live webcast meeting at noon today.

People can submit public comment if they join the meeting virtually at the phone number 667-770-1405, with the access code 1198774. More information, including a link to the live webcast, is available here.