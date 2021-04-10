Coronavirus: The Latest

Contra Costa County 16+ residents now eligible for vaccines at Oakland Coliseum

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN) – Contra Costa County residents 16 and older can now get vaccinated from COVID-19 at the Oakland Coliseum, county health officials said Saturday.

Contra Costa County residents can book appointments through muturn.ca.gov or by calling (833) 422-4255.

The MyTurn website has been updated to reflect Contra Costa County eligibility requirements. Before now, Contra Costa County residents had to be 50 and older to receive the vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum.

Contra Costa County residents can get help getting to and from the Coliseum through the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District and BART.


Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News