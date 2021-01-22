Contra Costa County aims to deliver 1M vaccines by summer

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – As vaccine distribution efforts ramp up across the Bay Area, Contra Costa County health officials announce a new goal to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Health officials call it the “biggest vaccine effort in history.”

“Contra Costa County has set a goal to delivery one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the 4th of July,” Supervisor Diane Burgis said.

While it may seem ambitious, Contra Costa County health officials feel it’s a step in the right direction as the county is facing a dire situation with COVID-19.

Deputy Health Officer Dr. Tzvieli says the county has the lowest ICU bed capacity since the start of the pandemic.

So far, 65,000 doses have been distributed since December 15th, but the county is nowhere near where it needs to be to loosen restrictions.

“Even though there’s a light at the end of the tunnel – to quote President Biden, things are going to get worse before they get better. We’re still in the midst of the largest surge during the pandemic,” Dr. Ori Tzvieli said.

December was the deadliest month of the pandemic with 145 COVID-related deaths recorded – that’s more than a third of all COVID-related deaths recorded in the county in 2020.

“And January is looking like we can see as many or even more deaths from COVID,” Dr. Tzvieli said.

Officials say there are a number of vaccine sites already in the county that administer over 500 vaccines a day.

Thanks to community partners, the county has the infrastructure and is ready to support a mass vaccine clinic model – it just comes down to the issue of supply.

“We are ready, we have the infrastructure in place, or it will be in place as the vaccines come in. And that is what we don’t know,” Burgis said.

“We have no more than a 5-day supply on hand at any given time. We are moving the vaccine as quickly as we get it. And when we get more, because we believe we will move that as well,” Director Anna Roth said.

Until those additional vaccines arrive, and enough people are vaccinated, Contra Costa County health officials continue to urge residents to follow health guidelines by wearing masks, avoiding social gatherings with people outside of your household and maintaining physical distance.