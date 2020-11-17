Contra Costa County back in purple, what’s open?

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — After just a short time in the Red tier, Contra Costa County has been moved back again to the most restrictive phase of reopening in California.

It’s one of 40 other counties in the state with tightened restrictions as coronavirus cases rise across the country.

In just six days, the United States recorded one million new cases, prompting Governor Gavin Newsom to issue an “emergency brake” to all reopening and rolling counties back.

“There’s just a lot of things that people should still be doing as far as hand washing, keeping safe,” says Contra Costa County resident, Christine.

Christine says she’s not worried that she works at a medical facility because they take all the proper precautions.

So what will be restricted again?

Mostly, capacity limits have been reduced and many non-essential businesses are closed completely, or closed for indoor services.

Social gatherings involving people from different households are permitted outdoors only, with a maximum of three households and 25 people, preferably for less than two hours.

K-12 schools may not reopen for in-person instruction unless they have already begun to do so.

Worship services and cultural ceremonies must now be held outdoors only.

Higher education institutions must move indoor lectures and student gatherings outdoors only.

Movie theaters may operate outdoors only.

Museums and exhibit spaces may open outdoors only.

Shopping Malls: max 25% capacity indoors and food courts and common areas closed

See more of what’s open and what’s not as of Nov. 16 here.