Contra Costa County buzzing with bear sightings

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. KRON) – Parts of far east Contra Costa County is buzzing with bear sightings.

There’s been reports of a bear spotted in the communities of Knightsen, Oakley, and Discovery Bay.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly talked to a woman whose home security cameras picked up video of a bear taking a morning stroll in a subdivision around Marina Circle in Discovery Bay at 6:15 Sunday morning.

The day before what is possibly the same bear was spotted by a farmer out in Knightsen Saturday morning when he looked out his window after getting up to use the restroom at 4:30 a.m.

Another video shows a bear taking a stroll in the Cyrpess Grove area at 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says they’ve come out following some of these reports but the bear has already moved on by the time they arrive.

They do say it’s possible that it’s the same black bear, likely a juvenile male, out looking for food.

It’s normal that food sources haven’t grown back due to recent fires in the North Bay and the drought.

The city of Antioch yesterday posted a warning on their Facebook page letting their community know what to do in case of a sighting.

Tips include waiting to put trash bins out the morning of collection day and not leaving pet food in the yard.

Make sure to bring your pets inside at night, and if you surprise a bear… slowly back away. Don’t make eye contact, and do not run. Give it a way out.