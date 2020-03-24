Contra Costa County calls for protective gear donations for health care workers

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Masks, hand sanitizer and other protective equipment are of critical need to healthcare providers and first responders dealing with those impacted by the pandemic.

“One health care worker may go through several masks gloves and gowns in one shift,” Dr. Chris Farnitano said.

At a news conference Monday, Contra Costa Health Services announced they simply don’t have enough and were seeking donations from the community.

“We can take eye protection, such as goggles and face shields, antibacterial and disinfecting wipes, typically alcohol or bleach based (unopened). No baby wipes, N-95 and surgical masks (in unopened containers/boxes), medical gowns: disposable gowns, as well as cloth surgical and hospital gowns in good condition,” Dr. Farnitano said.

On Tuesday, the county will begin accepting donations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Library and locations in Hercules and Antioch.

They hope the public will respond.

“Each of us doing a little bit really adds up. We have a county of over 1-million people, if everyone chips in that can add up to quite a lot,” Dr. Farnitano said.

Health officials won’t say just how much they need but with no end in sight to this pandemic.

It is clear they will take as much as they can get for as long as they can get it.

Donation centers will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at:

West County: 151 Linus Pauling Drive, Hercules

Central County: 1750 Oak Park Blvd., Pleasant Hill Library

East County: 4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch

