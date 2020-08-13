CHP officer saves driver from burning car

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A California Highway Patrol officer is being praised for saving the life of a driver from a burning car in Contra Costa County.

Right before CHP Officer Richman arrived at the scene, he saw that the car had crashed into a tree and was catching fire.

Richman acted quickly and tried to pull the driver out of the car, but the car doors were jammed shut.

Richman then ducked through the driver’s side window.

He was able to pull the driver out through the window and move the driver to safety. Shortly after, the car was fully engulfed in flames.

Officer Richman and the driver were treated for smoke inhalation.

If it wasn’t for Richman’s quick and selfless action, the driver would have surely perished in the fire, police say.

