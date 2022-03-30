CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County Health Services is offering second booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people who are 50 and older or immunocompromised by certain health conditions.

Additional boosters are being made available at three county-run clinics:

Nick Rodriguez Community Center, 213 F St., Antioch, CA 94509

1034 Oak Grove Rd., Concord, CA 94518

Richmond Memorial Auditorium, 403 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond, CA 94804

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized second booster doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for people who meet the criteria of being 50 or older or immunocompromised after at least four months have passed since their first booster.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has recommended a second booster for those 50 and older and people who are immunocompromised by certain conditions.

Contra Costa County clinics will be offering second boosters from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.