Contra Costa County confirms first coronavirus case

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County health officials confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus Tuesday evening.

The person, a Contra Costa County resident, tested positive Tuesday afternoon.

>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The county’s public health lab conducted the test, which is expected to be confirmed by the CDC in the upcoming days.

The patient is being treated at a hospital in the county. The person had no known travel history and no known contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Health officials are now trying to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the patient.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines: