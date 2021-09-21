Contra Costa County considers extending eviction ban

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A COVID-19 eviction ban in Contra Costa County is set to expire in just over a week. County officials are set to decide whether to extend it.

On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will vote on a new ordinance which would extend the protections for home renters who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a temporary ban on no-fault evictions, plus a ban on evicting tenants who have a family member living there without landlord permission due to hardship from the pandemic.

If approved, the extension applies to cities and unincorporated areas inside Contra Costa County. The current protections will expire on Sept. 30.

The meeting will happen online at 9 a.m., which residents can view on the county website.