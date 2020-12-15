CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will be considering higher fines on Tuesday morning for businesses violating COVID-19 health orders.

One supervisor even mentioned fines as high as $20,000.

At this time, these are the fines businesses currently face:

$250 for the first violation

$400 for the second violation

$1,000 for the third violation

Businesses are already struggling, but some supervisors say the current fines aren’t high enough to ensure compliance.

Supervisor Karen Mitchoff said she wants to see the fines increase so that business owners will do everything they can to comply.

Violations can include allowing indoor or outdoor dining when it’s not allowed, not enforcing social distancing, customer capacity or cleaning mandates.

An exact fine increase hasn’t been written down yet.