MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – The Contra Costa County Court reopens Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. after two months of being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be a lot more of a process while heading into court, so expect long lines and wait times as you practice social distancing requirements.

Anyone entering court will have their temperature taken. If it reads 100 degrees or higher, you will be denied entry for the day.

You will also have to wear a face covering at all times while inside.

If you are experiencing any symptoms, you should not even attempt to come to court – stay at home.

The Clerk’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Martinez Court Records Office remains closed.

People non-essential to court matters should not be accompanying you.

Jury service is actually resuming, with the courts working the county health department to ensure everyone’s safety.

Jurors will be called in two-hour blocks and no more than 50 jurors will be present in a jury assembly room at any time.

If you are sick, have coronavirus symptoms, or are a higher-risk person over the age of 60, the court will excuse you from service with proof.

Right now a lot of proceedings are being rescheduled.

Once you do get inside, there will be posted signage directing you where you need to go.

