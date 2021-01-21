Contra Costa County COVID-19 vaccine progress can now be tracked online

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (BCN) — Contra Costa Health Services has developed a new Live Vaccine Dashboard on its website that includes multiple data points as the COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more widely available and making their way into local communities.

Information on the dashboard includes the numbers of people who have received the vaccine (first and second doses) and various demographics of those who have been vaccinated, including gender, age, ethnicity and location.

The dashboard can be accessed here.

The COVID-19 vaccines are now being offered by Contra Costa Health Services, and by private providers, as the number of people eligible to receive the vaccine expands. Currently, any resident 65 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine, but vaccine supply has remained limited, and priority is being given to higher-risk groups including front-line medical workers, and residents and employees of congregant senior-care homes with at least 30 residents.

Vaccine appointments may be weeks away for some people, county health officials say, based on vaccine supply and other factors. Contra Costa Health Services is working to expand its vaccination capacity. To schedule a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the dashboard, as of Wednesday, over 57,000 doses have been administered in the county.