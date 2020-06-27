Live Now
Contra Costa County DA announced policy on carotid restraint

Bay Area

(BCN) – Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton on Friday announced a new policy for investigators, banning the use of the carotid restraint hold technique.  

The ban applies to the law enforcement officers who act as senior inspectors within the district attorney’s office’s investigative unit.

“The risks associated with this technique far outweigh any potential benefit,” Becton said. “This important policy change reflects a positive move forward in police community relations and reinforces the continuous need to focus on de-escalation, training, and tactics.” 

The ban took effect Tuesday.

