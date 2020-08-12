Contra Costa County DA details new approach in reviewing new cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Contra Costa County is taking a different approach to the way they will review cases that involve resisting arrest or violence against police.

The district attorney’s office will now review police body camera video before any charges are filed.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton explainde the changes she is making and why in an interview with KRONon.

