SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Contra Costa County is taking a different approach to the way they will review cases that involve resisting arrest or violence against police.
The district attorney’s office will now review police body camera video before any charges are filed.
Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton explainde the changes she is making and why in an interview with KRONon.
You can watch the full interview in the video above.
Latest Stories:
- Contra Costa County DA details new approach in reviewing new cases
- Video shows man forcing himself through Wendy’s drive-thru window in Florida
- 2020 Masters tournament to tee off in November with no patrons or guests
- Florida family sues after video surfaces of police handcuffing 8-year-old at school
- Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women in R. Kelly case