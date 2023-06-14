(KRON) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney has released a report on the use of deadly force for a Discovery Bay resident, Robert Steven Jones, who was shot by police last year.

On March 22, 2022, Jones’s wife called police to report that her husband had been drinking and pushed her. As officers entered the residence, Jones brandished a large knife and officers drew their firearms, ordering Jones to drop his knife, officials said.

Jones grabbed what appeared to be a rifle. In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the officers safely exited the residence and waited for backup to arrive.

Jones walked outside of the residence pointing the suspected rifle at the officers and began walking towards them. After ignoring several commands to drop his weapon, the officers shot at him.

After determining the area was safe to approach, officers began life-saving measures while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Jones was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, officials said.

According to the DA, it was determined that the officers’ use of deadly force on the 51-year-old was “necessary and lawful to defend themselves against an imminent threat of death — and to defend others against death or bodily harm,” and therefore, no further action will take place.

The weapon that Jones was pointing at police was later examined by the Contra Costa County Crime Lab and was found to have been unloaded.