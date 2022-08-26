MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A veteran Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested on weapons, drug, and grand theft charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Buckley, 41, of Pinole, was arrested by his own co-workers on Thursday and a search warrant was served on his house.

Deputies said they seized evidence in Buckley’s home. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility jail on the following charges: Felony grand theft of a firearm, receiving stolen property, unlicensed transfer of a firearm, filing a false report, destroying and or concealing evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.

Buckley, a 15-year veteran of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, is being held in jail in lieu of $175,000 bail. He is currently on paid administrative leave.

“When we were first apprised of the allegations, we immediately started an investigation,” said Sheriff David Livingston. “No one is above the law and employees of the Sheriff’s Office who violate the law will be held accountable. I am disappointed but this arrest is not a reflection of the many outstanding employees of the Sheriff’s Office.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Investigation Division at 925-313-2600. For tips, email tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.