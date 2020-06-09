Contra Costa County eases restrictions, moves further into Phase 2 of reopening

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County continues to ease restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the county moved further into Stage Two.

With less than a month to go until the county is set to move into Stage Three, KRON4 learned the biggest concerns from county leaders could stop the reopening plan from moving forward.

Contra Costa County’s road to reopening from the coronavirus hit another milestone Monday, as the country moved further into Phase Two.

Starting Monday, people can once again:

Eat outdoors at restaurants

Visit swimming pools and dog parks

Have outdoor religious gatherings

Next week, the county is expected to move even further into Phase Two reopening barber shops and hair salons.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Candace Andersen says county leaders are closely paying attention to any potential spikes that could happen, as a result of large crowds, taking part in recent protests for the death of George Floyd.

“It’s challenging. I’m happy that so many of our protests were conducted with many people wearing face masks, some closer than 6 feet,” Andersen said. “I think we’re all crossing our fingers that we’re not going to see two weeks from now, or two weeks from last week, severe upticks in our numbers.”

The county is expected to move into Phase 3 on July 1, which would see the return of indoor dining, bars, gyms, indoor church services and other activities.

Andersen says any spikes could prevent that from happening.

“I think the only thing that would stop us from going forward is a significant surge particularly in the number of people who are hospitalized or deaths,” Andersen said.

Andersen says while more cases of COVID are popping up, health officials are doing a better job of managing it.

She also says the county is dong a better job of tracking, and will soon have enough contact tracers in place.

