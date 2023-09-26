(KRON) — The 51st Annual Teacher of the Year Celebration took place last Thursday, and two winning Contra Costa County educators from the Mount Diablo Unified School District and the Liberty Union High School District were announced.

Joseph Alvarico, an engineering teacher at Ygnacio Valley High School, and Annalouisa Gonzalez-Ortega, a Spanish teacher at Freedom High School, were named the 2023-2024 Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year. In all, 21 teachers in the county representing 16 school districts were honored at the celebration.

2023-2024 Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year winners Annalouisa Gonzalez-Ortega (left) and Joseph Alvarico (right) standing next to KRON4’s Reyna Harvey. (Photo: Camargo Photo)

KRON4’s own Reyna Harvey emceed the celebration at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek on Sept. 21. Both winning teachers later joined Harvey on KRON4 to speak about their backgrounds and what motivates them as teachers and pillars of the community. Watch the interview in the player above.