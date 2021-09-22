Contra Costa County enacts vaccine mandate for indoor services

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Gyms and other types of businesses in Contra Costa County now must ask patrons for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

It’s for indoor services, like dining inside a restaurant. The negative test result must have been received within the last three days.

Eighty-five percent of people ages 12 and older in Contra Costa County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials report.

This new health order may push unvaccinated people to get their first dose.

There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this summer due to the delta variant.

County health officials estimate unvaccinated people account for 95.9% of the county’s deaths so far.

So the Contra Costa health officer says this vaccine mandate is to save lives and slow the spread of the variant.

The new order applies to businesses where people remove masks indoors.

The order also requires workers in indoor businesses to show proof of full vaccination by November 1, or they will have to submit to weekly testing.

So starting Wednesday, anyone 12 and older must show proof of vaccination with a photo identification. A picture of the vaccine card, or a digital vaccine record works as well.