(KRON) — Contra Costa County Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Peter has been deployed to Maui as part of a FEMA mission, CON Fire announced Friday. Chief Peter left Oakland early Friday morning.

He brings with him “a wealth of experience, spanning decades, in FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team operations,” according to Con Fire.

Chief Peter is a member of one of FEMA’s Incident Support Teams and has responded to disasters across the nation, CON Fire said. He brings with him a diverse range of expertise that includes search and rescue operations, logistics, and planning and recovery.

“This deployment underscores CON Fire’s commitment to providing vital assistance in times of crisis,” Con Fire said.

CON Fire has strong representation within FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue Teams, CON Fire added, including USAR Incident Support Teams. Members of these specialized units have rigorous training and extensive hands-on involvement in managing natural disasters across the country.

“Our ongoing collaboration with FEMA exemplifies our dedication to enhancing emergency response capabilities and promoting safety, not only within our local community but also on a broad scale,” CON Fire said.

Fifty-five people have been confirmed dead in the Maui wildfires. About 1,000 others currently remain unaccounted for. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that the state would be deploying search and rescue teams to the island.