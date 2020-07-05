Contra Costa County fire crews respond to 67 fires on night of July 4th

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County firefighters responded to dozens of fires Saturday night.

Crews had been preparing for expected fireworks-related fires across the county for 4th of July festivities.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officials say they were able to stop four fires that broke out in Brentwood, Bay Point and Pittsburg.

Those fires were being investigated, but officials say fireworks are believed to be the cause.

By 9:08 p.m., the PIO posted to Twitter reporting more than 10 fires had started in two hours, three of which were confirmed at the time to have been caused by fireworks.

Crews were responding to vegetation fires, as well as structure fires that were threatening residents, and homes nearby.

In first 20 mins of the 9 pm hr, Con Fire dispatched to 10 vegetation & structure fires. Several of these are threatening structures & many caused by fireworks — beyond irresponsible in these conditions, threatening residents, firefighters & homes. #confiresafe4th — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2020

While crews were prepared ahead of time, Con Fire tweeted:

‘As a result of the unprecedented demand for fire services, Con Fire is now dispatching only a single fire engine to non-structure fires. We ares currently simultaneously on scene of 14 fires across the District , including 3 structure fires.’

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. crews responded to more than 50 fires across the county.

After 10 p.m., firefighters responded to 18 vegetation fires, two of which were confirmed to be caused by fireworks.

A fire that broke out on Southwood Drive in Pittsburg threatened multiple homes, according to officials.

About an hour and a half later, officials reported that the forward progress of that fire had been stopped and no structures were lost.

After major effort involving some 20 fire crews, Con Fire confirms forward progress stopped on the Southwood/Oak Hills fire in Pittsburg with no structures lost. Crews are involved in major overhaul. Meanwhile, 2 homes burning on Crestpark in Antioch. #confiresafe4th pic.twitter.com/cClKND9A9L — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2020

A fire in Antioch brought down power lines on O Street which created additional hazards.

Early Sunday morning, officials reported that crews responded to 67 fires between the hours of 7 p.m. and midnight.

Of the 67, at least 16 of them were confirmed to be caused by fireworks.

Thankfully, Con Fire reported no homes were lost.

Con Fire thanks our firefighters & dispatchers & those from our partners East Bay Regional Parks; San Ramon Valley, East Contra Costa, Moraga-Orinda FPDs; & MOTCO Federal Fire Dept. who worked tirelessly to protect our communities from fireworks-caused fires. #confiresafe4th — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2020

