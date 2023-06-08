(BCN) — The Contra Costa County Fire Prevention District is hosting town hall meetings to help residents prepare for the coming fire season. Fire officials said it’s “very likely to be another dangerous season of wildfire weather.”

The first meeting is at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Contra Costa Fire, 4005 Port Chicago Highway in Concord. The second meeting is at 10 a.m., June 17, at the Pinole City Council Chambers, 2131 Pear St, Pinole.

District officials will cover how to prevent wildfires from reaching homes, how to plan and prepare in case a fire is on the way and how to respond to a fire. The district will also broadcast the meetings on its Facebook page at Facebook.com/contracostafire, where the meetings will be archived for future viewing.

