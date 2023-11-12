(BCN) — Contra Costa County Fire Protection District stations will fly flags at half-staff this week for firefighter John Martinez, who died of cancer Sunday morning.

According to Con Fire’s social media, Martinez was diagnosed with occupational-related cancer in 2022. He passed with his family at his side.

Martinez joined Con Fire on October 2, 2017, and spent the majority of his time assigned to Engine 9 in Pacheco.

Martinez was an emergency medical technician, a member of the Con Fire Honor Guard, and a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1230.

Martinez was also a former U.S. Army soldier for five-and-a-half years, doing tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Con Fire said Martinez leaves behind his father, John Martinez Sr, wife, Sara, and two children, Dominic, 12, and Caylee, 3.

“His commitment and dedication to his family, the community, and his brothers and sisters at Con Fire will forever be remembered,” Con Fore said, in a statement.

“Flags will be flown at half-staff at all Con Fire facilities and badges worn by Con Fire personnel will be shrouded until further notice,” Con Fire said. “Details of Firefighter Martinez’s memorial service will be shared in the coming days. We asked that all respect the family and refrain from calls and visits at this time.”

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.