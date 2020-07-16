Contra Costa County hair salon goes curbside

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – This week, barbershops and hair salons are forced to close down again because of a spike in coronavirus cases around the state.

Some are saying they’re not sure they can stay in business.

While it’s only temporary, it’s been especially frustrating for hair stylists who say they’re taking every precaution.

Clark Russell of Lafayette, who besides providing masks and taking temperatures, even set up a curbside salon on the porch to reduce the risk.

“Most businesses are not going to survive this. That’s why I opened up the curbside salon to make it safer, he said, referencing “better airflow” outside.

There’s no word from the state when businesses like salons and barbershops will be able to start cutting and coloring again.

That depends on COVID-19 numbers that need to cut back first.

At last check, there were 5,140 confirmed cases in Contra Costa County, with 92 deaths.

