Contra Costa County hair salons, barber shops wait for day they can reopen

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – “Making sure that the high risk job that the risk is mitigated, as much as possible so when people walk in the door we are doing our best to keep it COVID free,” Megan Saleen said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that some counties can begin reopening hair salons and barber shops.

This will be up to counties to decide when they can reopen, so far, he says all but 11 counties meet the state’s standards.

Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties got the go ahead to reopen hair salons, but not salons in Contra Costa County.

“It’s been a little nerve wracking the unknowns of everything have been really kind of crazy,” Saleen said.

Secret Garden Hair Salon in Oakley has been closed since the middle of March because of coronavirus but salon owners are ready to re-open safely when the county gives them the go ahead.

Contra Costa County health officers say they are not ready to look at opening them just yet.

“It is a concern because you look at the state wide numbers daily cases are still going up hospitalizations at still going up so the Bay Area as a whole is doing well but we are not an island and that virus is still out there,” Dr. Chris Farnitano said.

“I miss my clients, I love my job, I love doing hair and I miss my hands in it but I also am very aware of what it means to come back and if you have to wear gloves and face shields and face coverings and take those kind of precautions it tells me that it;s worth the wait until the government or the state board tells us we’re ok the counties I’m ok waiting, I have older clients, I have younger clients, I have clients that are high risk and I want to make sure that I can say to them I’m doing my best to protect you,” Saleen said.

The salon is moving to seven days a week in order to have less staff working at a time and to stagger appointments.

They’ve removed their waiting area and break room to follow along with the state’s guidelines which also include keeping staff home if they are sick, washing hands and surfaces frequently, temperature checks for staff, wearing face coverings and stylists not seeing multiple customers at one time.

“I take this very seriously, I am nervous about what this is going to take on staying on my A game to complete each task before clients and after clients and then not taking this home to my family,” Saleen said.

Nail salons are not included in this order, the governor says more guidance is needed before those reopen.

