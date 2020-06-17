Contra Costa County hair salons, barbers can reopen Wednesday but with new guidelines

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Hair salons in Contra Costa County are able to reopen as soon as Wednesday morning but your salon experience will look a little different than it did before the shelter in place.

Less people inside the salons, no waiting areas, no drinks, even no blow drying – It might look and feel different but you can get your hair done at your salon!

“I’m excited to go back but yeah, I’m a little anxious,” Andrea Guevarra said.

Andrea Guevarra is a hair stylist at House of Beauty in Oakley, one of many Contra Costa County hair salons that will reopen on Wednesday morning.

They will have to follow state guidelines and keep staff home if they are sick, frequently wash hands and surfaces, temperature checks for staff, wear face coverings and stylists cannot see multiple clients at a time.

“I have to wear a mask, they have to wear a mask,” Guevarra said.

Hair salons must also eliminate break rooms and waiting areas, clients have to wait in their cars before their appointment.

At Wild Orchid Salon in Antioch, clients will also have to sign a waiver.

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook, they’re knocking down the door, they are begging us, hey when can I get in, can I come in as soon as 5 a.m.,” Lindsey Hansen said.

Chairs at Wild Orchid are 12 feet apart from each other, they’re doing what they can to keep their clients safe.

“We are prepared, we are ready, we cannot wait to see our clients, we love our clients, they’re like family to us so we are eager to see them,” Hansen said.

Contra Costa County health officials are reopening salons Wednesday but they also say to protect yourself and others as much as you can and stay home as much as possible.

