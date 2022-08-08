CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Tomorrow Contra Costa County supervisors will get a report that will tell them that the county’s Head Start program is falling behind.

Head Start helps kids from birth to age five get ready for school.

The federal government did an evaluation of the county’s program earlier this year, and the report says that the program needs to improve on safety for the kids, have a better fiscal plan in place, and have a better system to figure out which areas within the program work and which need improvement.

The county has 120 days to address these issues.