Contra Costa County house fire displaces elderly woman, others

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A house fire displaced several people in Contra Costa County, including one elderly woman, early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a house that was on fire on Kellogg Creek Road around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday.

When officials arrived, they found a porch on fire that extended to the back of the home.

One elderly resident and her caregivers were displaced.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

No other details were made available.

