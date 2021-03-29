Contra Costa County is opening COVID-19 vaccines to ages 16+ soon

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay county is expected to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility this week to all residents who are at least 16 years and older, regardless of health conditions.

County health officials said all residents ages 50+ who are currently eligible shouldn’t delay their appointments any longer, to avoid back-ups once they open vaccinations to most people.

“Increased vaccine supply from the state and federal governments means that CCHS currently has thousands of appointments at its community clinics this week,” officials said on Sunday.

The exact day of vaccine expansion depends on how quick this week’s appointments fill up. The county says currently eligible people are “strongly encouraged to beat the rush.”

Here’s how to book: There is an online request form at cchealth.org/coronavirus, or you can call 1-833-829-2626.

This is who is eligible right now in Contra Costa County: