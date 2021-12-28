Contra Costa County issues booster mandate for first responders

(KRON) – All first responders in Contra Costa County have less than two weeks to get a booster shot or they will have to take weekly COVID-19 tests.

The health department says this new requirement also applies to people who work in law enforcement, firefighters and emergency workers.

It includes people who work at hospitals, jails, nursing homes and homeless shelters.

The average daily number of newly detected COVID-19 cases in Contra Costa County have risen 156% in the past week with an average of 313 new cases per day.

The health officer says they are trying to prevent the most vulnerable residents from getting sick and then overwhelming hospitals.

“You’re not fully vaccinated until you’re boosted with this omicron. With just two doses you’re not safe anymore. If you’ve been feeling safe because you had a prior infection, prior infection doesn’t seem to protect you against omicron. you really need to get vaccinated and boosted,” says Contra Costa County health officer Chris Farnitano.

Contra Costa identified its first patients with the omicron variant last week. Two of the three cases were from people fully vaccinated, but none received a booster.

The booster mandate goes into effect January 10th in Contra Costa County.

Santa Clara County is also putting a booster mandate in place for the same type of workers.