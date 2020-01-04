Contra Costa County libraries, admin offices targeted in cyber attack

A picture taken on October 17, 2016 shows an employee typing on a computer keyboard at the headquarters of Internet security giant Kaspersky in Moscow. / AFP / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Thibault MARCHAND (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Libraries in Contra Costa County and administrative offices in Martinez are experiencing outages after a cyber attack Friday.

The sheriff and district attorney are now investigating the ransomware.

The libraries in Contra Costa County will remain open as scheduled, though some services have been halted.

Visitors at the library will not be able to print.

Some other online services have also been impacted by the cyber attack, the library said.

As for whether user information is at risk, the library says there is no evidence showing anyone’s personal data is at risk.

Credit card information and social security numbers are not stored by the library.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this outage is causing our patrons and ask for patience as we work to get all services back online,” said County Librarian Melinda Cervantes said in a statement Friday. “We are working closely with law enforcement, including IT experts to gather information and prevent future attacks.”