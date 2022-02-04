Contra Costa County lifts vaccination requirement for certain businesses

FILE – In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. Los Angeles leaders are poised to enact one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates, a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or even a Lakers game. The City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, is scheduled to consider the proposal and most members have said they support it as a way of preventing further COVID-019 surges. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa Health Services is no longer requiring certain businesses to check COVID vaccination status or verify negative COVID test results.

The county said it’s because 80% of all residents are now fully vaccinated. However, they still want people to keep up with their booster shot and get children 5 and older vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We believe now is the right time to loosen a requirement that made a lot of sense last summer, when a different variant of COVID-19 was dominant and there was less community immunity,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, acting Contra Costa County health officer. “But by no means are we back to normal. There are still many more cases of COVID-19 in our community now than there were in mid-December, so we need to continue to take precautions when we go out.”

County data show that the daily COVID-19 case rate for Contra Costa residents who received booster doses is more than three times lower than that of unvaccinated people, and about nine times more effective at preventing hospitalization due to the virus, according to a Friday press release.

The now-rescinded order also required employees of certain businesses offering indoor services to get vaccinated. It took effect last September, for businesses where people remove face coverings to eat or drink indoors, such as restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, and to gyms and other indoor fitness facilities, including yoga and dance studios, the county said.

