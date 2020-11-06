Contra Costa County limits capacity again amid rise in cases

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County is in California’s Orange Tier of reopening as of November 6, but that could change.

Coronavirus cases are going up.

For the county to stay where they are in reopening, cases need to stay under 4 per 100,000 people. At last check, it’s been about 5 positive cases per 100,000. The virus has claimed 250 victims in Contra Costa County.

With the concerning rise, the county is scaling back its reopening as of Friday. Outdoor bars are closed again, unless they serve food with the drinks.

Indoor dining is going back to 25% capacity, or 100 people — whichever is fewer. Up to now, restaurants were allowed 50% capacity, or 200 people inside.

Movie theatres as well are impacted, similarly scaling back to 25% capacity from the 50% they were allowed.

Places of worship will also go back to 25% capacity.

It still remains to be see if this move will bring them back down to where they have been for weeks.

