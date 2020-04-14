Contra Costa County mandates face masks, temp checks at all health care facilities, homeless shelters

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Starting Tuesday, anyone visiting or working at a nursing home in Contra Costa County must have their temperature checked and be screened for any possible symptoms of coronavirus before they can enter the building.

The order, which took effect at midnight, tries to protect one of the most susceptible populations from catching the coronavirus – the elderly whose immune systems tend not to be as strong as younger people.

Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or more or those who show any signs of respiratory issues within the past 7 days will not be allowed to enter.

Once entering, people will be required to face masks at all times within the facility.

These same rules also apply to homeless shelters in Contra Costa County.

