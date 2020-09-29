Map: Contra Costa County moves to COVID red tier, SF to orange

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Good news for two Bay Area counties Tuesday.

According to California’s COVID-19 map, San Francisco has moved into the orange “moderate” tier, which now allows for more indoor business operations to open with modifications.

In the orange tier, San Francisco is now allowed to reopen:

All retail indoors with modifications (no capacity)

Shopping centers (malls, destination centers, swap meets) open indoors with modifications (no capacity), with closed common areas, reduced capacity food courts

Additionally, Contra Costa County has moved into the red “substantial” tier, down from the most restrictive purple tier.

In the red tier, Contra Costa County can open the following:

All retail stores with modifications at 50% capacity

Shopping centers (malls, destination centers, swap meets) at 50% capacity with closed common areas, reduced-capacity food courts

Last week, three Bay Area counties – Alameda, San Mateo, and Solano – moved into the red tier, joining Napa, Marin, and Santa Clara counties.

San Francisco is the first in the region to move into the orange tier.

>> You can learn more about sectors that can reopen with modifications here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

